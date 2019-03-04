Saint Lucians reminded: Taiwan scholarships available, deadline is March 15

(GIS) — The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to partner with the Government of Saint Lucia in development initiatives for Saint Lucians.

Recently, Saint Lucians desirous of attaining higher learning in Taiwan attended a briefing on the available scholarship programmes.

The scholarship programmes provide opportunities to young Saint Lucians to study in Taiwan for Bachelor, Master or PhD degrees.

Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert, encouraged the applicants to give of their best in all endeavors, and to serve as ambassadors for Saint Lucia.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia His Excellency Douglas Chen reminded the applicants to ensure a balanced life while studying in Taiwan.

Since re-establishing diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) in 2007, over 150 Saint Lucians have benefited from the annual scholarships.

All application documents should be delivered to the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Reduit Beach Ave., Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, by the deadline Friday, March 15, 2019.

More details on the Scholarships can be found via: http://www.govt.lc/scholarships/taiwan-scholarships-2019