Saint Lucians: Relief packages are coming!

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Relief packages for the poor and vulnerable are being prepared for distribution islandwide as the authorities respond to the economic fallout from the outbreak of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 which has infected at least 13 people in Saint Lucia, to date.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is spearheading the distribution of the packages which was expected to commence 24 to 48 hours after the 24-hour seven-day curfew came into effect from 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. The curfew has since been amended to allow the opening of minimarts, shops, and bakeries on April 2 and April 6; daily farming, and other limited essential services.

“Relief packages with essential supplies continuing to be prepared for distribution across the island for those who are most in need,” Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said on his official Facebook page early Thursday, April 2.

The prime minister has advised persons to call the 311 COVID-19 hotline to request relief packages from NEMO by leaving their names (including aliases), specific address, and phone contact numbers.

However, Chastanet has since provided alternative numbers.

He said the hotline number is “being flooded with calls and experiencing challenges”.

“A team from FLOW is actively working on restoring the lines and rectifying this issue,” he said Wednesday.

“The public is hereby advised that other numbers have been made available for any COVID-19 related health concerns or issues. Please note that these numbers are to be used when one feels unwell and will receive a “Tele-Triage Service” the medical personnel will then advise on actions moving forward based on the virtual assessment,” he added.

See the numbers below:



( 0 ) ( 0 )