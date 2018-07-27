Saint Lucians overseas donate uniforms for Dennery Dolphins Basketball Club

Pin +1 Share 36 Shares

(SNO) – You may not have heard of Ryan Regis, unless you are a real hardcore Saint Lucia basketball fan, or, more than likely, if you are from the community of Dennery.

Born in the east coast fishing village, Ryan moved to New York City at the age of six, and as a teenager, the 6-6′ 250 lb forward was recruited to the New Jersey Institute of Technology on a basketball scholarship, having come out of Living Faith Christian Academy in Pennsauken, NJ.

In 90 regular season games with NJIT, whence he graduated in 2012, Ryan scored 242 points at an average of 2.7 per game. His 278 rebounds came at an average of 3.1 per contest. He recorded almost a block per game. In his senior year, he converted from the field at a .559 clip (33-59) after a combined .362 the first two seasons (47-130). Upon graduation, Ryan led the Highlanders in games played with 117 total.

For the past few years, Ryan – now aged 28 and a college graduate – has been coming down to Saint Lucia and quietly hooping it up in his old stomping grounds, linking up with some of the players with whom he’s familiar from his youth. But he has also been observing what’s going on with basketball in Saint Lucia, and especially in his home community.

And it has not made him all that happy.

“I’ve just been seeing the state the court’s been in. The rims been broken, the lights, they’re all broken down, and when the guys have to fix them, they fix everything from their own pockets, most of the time. The uniforms they’ve been using, they’ve had for more than 10 years, and the numbers are falling off, you can barely see the name. So I have some contacts in basketball [in the United States] and I decided to help out.”

With that having been said, working with a number of individuals and agencies in the USA, Ryan sourced and shipped a number of uniforms, balls and nets to the Dennery Dolphins Basketball Club, for their use in local and regional competition.



The longer view is to do more for Dennery basketball, including working on the court with the local private sector and Government of Saint Lucia, holding camps and finding ways to promote talent.

“On behalf of the Dennery Dolphins Basketball Club and myself, I’d like to extend the greatest and most sincere thank you to Matthias Wilkie and the Saint Lucia House Foundation for the donation of uniforms that were much needed. I would also like to thank my mother Genèvey Regis and her coworkers for the donation of basketballs and nets that will go towards helping these young men continue to play the game they love.

“The funds for the balls was raised by my mother and her coworkers at the Phillips Club in Manhattan. People donated cash and in a day my mother brought me $410. I was planning on renting the Helenites, which is the Saint Lucian community centre in Brooklyn. My plan was to throw a fundraiser, sell drinks do a raffle, and use the proceeds to get uniforms and hopefully, if there’s extra, get other equipment, i.e. cones, ladders, jump ropes etc.

“Due to the fact that Helenites was booked up for the summer, I had to look to other options. Got a call from Gertrude Hippolyte saying that she brought up the topic of my fundraiser to the board and that the board agreed to donate the uniforms. I still have people who’ve contacted me about donating so there are more things to come if everything plays out right.”

An assistant coach at South Shore High School in Brooklyn, Ryan Regis – along with a number of Saint Lucians in the Diaspora – has already made a big contribution to domestic sports development, and he may just be getting started.

