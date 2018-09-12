Don't Miss
Saint Lucians living in New York give back

Press Release
September 12, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – Although distance away from our beloved homeland of Saint Lucia, there are many St Lucians of goodwill who have always taken the time to remember the children of our nation.

And so, it was in the spirit of giving that Cheryl Morille, Juliana Willie, Christian Edward and Petra Jospeh (currently residing in New York) teamed up to help the children of the La Resource Primary School.

With the Principal, Ms Sanjean Etienne on hand to receive a some back to school goodies on behalf of her students, the effort from the New York donors was indeed a most welcome affair.

The package included 100 pairs of shoes, uniforms, book bags and an abundance of school supplies.

