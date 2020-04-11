Saint Lucians in the diaspora encouraged to support COVID-19 Response Telethon; assist local front-line workers

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucians living overseas are being called upon to help those on the frontlines at home battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A “special fund” has been established to accept and manage contributions, the Saint Lucia Diaspora Affairs Unit said in a message on its official Facebook page.

The call comes as the island gears up for the “virtual” National COVID-19 Response Telethon this Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will broadcast live on the National Television Network (NTN) and other media houses islandwide.

“My fellow diaspora family, I know it is a trying time. However, if you can assist or willing to assist our front-liners at home with much-needed medical supplies, please call into the telethon on Sunday… Alternatively, you can deposit your contribution in the account below. Thank you for your usual unstinting support,” said Saint Lucia’s Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Jocelyne Clarke-Fletcher.

Details of this fund — which Saint Lucians at home can also donate to — are as follows:

Name of fund: National Conservation Fund

Special reference: “COVID-19 TELETHON FUND”

Financial Institution: Bank of Saint Lucia

Account number: 104511121

Saint Lucians at home and abroad can also donate via the online fundraising site GoFundMe at ‘Saint Lucia Frontline Workers CVOID-19 Response’.

For the telethon, the toll-free hotline is 1 (758) 468-9911 locally, as well as from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, the four-hour virtual telethon “is geared at raising funds which will be used to provide the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) required in the lines of duty for our servicemen and women who are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19, as well as provide food supplies to the deserving across Saint Lucia”.

“In observation of the need for social distancing as advised by the Department of Health and Wellness, the event will feature pre-recorded and live performances by Saint Lucia’s very own artistes including; Ricky-T, Teddyson John, Linda ‘Chocolate’ Berthier, Claudia Edward, Arthur Allain, Shane Ross, Sedale, Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson, Agee Simpson, Rob ‘Zi’ Taylor, TC Brown and several others.

“The live feed will also be rotated globally offering the rest of the world an opportunity to view the broadcast and donate to the worthy cause. The fight against COVID-19 is a global life-saving effort. The virus has impacted all sectors of Saint Lucia and continues to impose heavily upon health care,” the release further stated.