Saint Lucians in British Army here for Independence

(PRESS RELEASE) – A contingent of Saint Lucians serving in the British Army are on island for the 41st Independence Anniversary celebrations.

This is the first time that a contingent comprising all Saint Lucian soldiers will be participating in the Independence Military Parade. They arrived on Tuesday, Feb. 18th and kicked off their visit by paying an official courtesy call on the Governor General H. E. Sir Neville Cenac on Wednesday, Feb. 19th after conducting an Act of Remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves at Choc Cemetery.

The visit was the brainchild of Staff Sergeant Neive Darcheville who said that he had not been home for Independence in 17 years and so began to put the wheels in motion for him and 20 other Saint Lucian soldiers to make the trip home for the 41st anniversary. Apart from marching in the Military Parade, the soldiers will be engaged in numerous activities including school visits; an engagement exercise with the Saint Lucia Cadet Corps; and a facelift of the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in collaboration with the Make It Happen Foundation and Harris Paints.

Speaking at the courtesy call on the Governor General, Resident British Commissioner, Steve McCready was happy to welcome the soldiers home. He indicated that their visit and participation in the Independence celebration was a proud and momentous occasion. H. E. Sir Neville Cenac expressed immense pride in the soldiers and their achievement of serving in the British Army. He encouraged them to continue their path of excellence and national pride.

