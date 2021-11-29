Castries, Saint Lucia, Monday, November 29, 2021:– Saint Lucians are keeping eyes and ears on Barbados as the neighboring island erases vestiges of colonization with the removal of Queen Elizabeth as Head, to make way for a President as its Head. Barbados will become the latest Republic of the Caribbean on Tuesday 30th November, joining Guyana, Trinidad and Dominica.

‘Little England’, a common reference to Barbados with perhaps the strongest ties to England among Caribbean countries, will make the current Governor-General its first President. A visible change, which will follow the new constitutional construct, will be the removal of the Queen Elizabeth’s head on the country’s currency, the Barbados dollar.

But unlike Guyana, the new President will not have Executive powers, which will remain with the Prime Minister, a position currently held by Mia Mottley.

The Commonwealth of Dominica with a President as constitutional Head of State has maintained traditional links with London.

Saint Lucia has shown no indication of looking in the direction of becoming a republic. But with the discussion of the pros and cons ongoing around Barbados, a prominent local engineer and social commentator, John Peters, has said it would be to the island’s benefit to look towards becoming a republic.