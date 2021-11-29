 

BREAKING NEWS

2 hours agoMinister assures Saint Lucia-Cuba cooperation will deepen

3 hours agoSaint Lucians eyeing Barbados ahead of transition to Republicanism

2 days agoKairi FM Saint Lucia Off-Air

3 days agoAnother UWP Opposition Leader Awaiting Conviction

3 days agoSaint Lucians to Honour Cuba and Fidel Castro on Saturday

 

NewsSaint Lucians eyeing Barbados ahead of transition to Republicanism

St. Lucia News OnlineNovember 29, 20213082 min

Castries, Saint Lucia, Monday, November 29, 2021:– Saint Lucians are keeping eyes and ears on Barbados as the neighboring island erases vestiges of colonization with the removal of Queen Elizabeth as Head, to make way for a President as its Head. Barbados will become the latest Republic of the Caribbean on Tuesday 30th November, joining Guyana, Trinidad and Dominica. 

‘Little England’, a common reference to Barbados with perhaps the strongest ties to England among Caribbean countries, will make the current Governor-General its first President. A visible change, which will follow the new constitutional construct, will be the removal of the Queen Elizabeth’s head on the country’s currency, the Barbados dollar. 

But unlike Guyana, the new President will not have Executive powers, which will remain with the Prime Minister, a position currently held by Mia Mottley.

The Commonwealth of Dominica with a President as constitutional Head of State has maintained traditional links with London.

Saint Lucia has shown no indication of looking in the direction of becoming a republic. But with the discussion of the pros and cons ongoing around Barbados, a prominent local engineer and social commentator, John Peters, has said it would be to the island’s benefit to look towards becoming a republic. 

Post Views: 308

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Kairi FM Saint Lucia Off-Air
next
Minister assures Saint Lucia-Cuba cooperation will deepen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Minister assures Saint Lucia-Cuba cooperation will deepen

Minister assures Saint Lucia-Cuba cooperation will deepen

2 hours ago
3 min 116
St. Lucia News Online
Kairi FM Saint Lucia Off-Air

Kairi FM Saint Lucia Off-Air

2 days ago 2
2 min 3069
St. Lucia News Online
Another UWP Opposition Leader Awaiting Conviction

Another UWP Opposition Leader Awaiting Conviction

3 days ago
2 min 1202
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.