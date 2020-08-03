By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Efforts are continuing to ensure that the health and safety of all local communities are enforced through the protocols outlined for the management of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received information from a

local bank of a returning national from the United Kingdom (UK), who arrived on Sunday, July 26, 2020, accessing services within the bank.

The Ministry contacted the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) with the necessary information. On investigation, many breaches were noted including: leaving home quarantine in less than 14 days, receiving guests into the home during the quarantine period, providing inaccurate information to health authorities in relation to the number of persons residing at the dwelling house where quarantine was taking place.

The individual in question and the remaining members of the household were all transferred to a government-operated quarantine facility where they were screened and tested.

The family will complete the 14-day quarantine at that institution.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness commends the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the private institution associated with this case and the community for their vigilance and swift response to this matter,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.

“We wish to remind the public that applying for the privilege of home quarantine does not automatically mean that your request is approved. One must await a response of confirmation from the Department of Health and Wellness as background checks will be conducted to support your request. Applicants too must remember that once approved, you must operate with integrity and follow the protocols agreed to,” she added.

With the reopening of the borders, visitors from the Travel Bubble have begun visiting Saint Lucia. These visitors are required to submit a negative PCR COVID-19 test prior to arrival into Saint Lucia within seven days of travel.

All arriving passengers from within the ‘Bubble’ must have travelled directly from a country within the bubble and have been in that country for at least 21 days. Bubble travellers do not require quarantine, however, they will be screened on arrival and are subject to all on-island protocols.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness takes this opportunity to remind the public that any known infringements on the part of persons approved for home quarantine or visitors outside the designated Travel Bubble should be anonymously reported to the 311 Hotline or to the nearest police station or the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 468-5318/ 468-5349.