Saint Lucians called upon to be “all in” for Independence activities

(PRESS RELEASE) — Saint Lucia is now in full Independence mode as the fluttering of flags and buntings and beautifully-decorated schools and business places reflect a sense of national pride and joy.

In preparation for a year-long celebration of the 40th Independence anniversary, a full calendar of activities was launched on December 12, 2018 as well as the theme: “All in, Our Journey, Our Future.”

Since then, a number of activities have taken place around the island as we witness the participation of communities and business houses, in observance of this milestone.

The government and the Independence 40 Committee would like to thank the people of Saint Lucia for their support and participation in the events thus far, which have all been successful.

These included:

* Calypso Legacy – Independence Edition

* Laborie Teen Pageant

* Mr. and Miss Independence

* The island-wide youth activity “Strides of Unity”

* The Police Military Tattoo held in four communities

* Ecumenical services across the island

On February 21 and February 22, the centerpiece of the Independence 40 celebrations will revolve around the city center of Castries.

The 21st of February, the eve of independence is described as “National Colours Day” and is a normal working day. One and all are encourage to show up for work, school or even in your homes, towns and villages, wearing something reflective of our national colours.

The public and private sectors have been in consultation with the Independence Committee to foster the highest participation and to allow for the cooperation of those who are directly involved in the activities.

We are calling on all Saint Lucians to come be a part of the celebrations, starting on the evening of the 21, when the major activities begin in earnest from 6PM.

* From 6PM, Events Company of Saint Lucia will present a cultural extravaganza at Constitution Park in Castries, featuring groups and individuals from around the island.

* Then at 9PM the focus shifts to the Sab playing field, for The Story of Saint Lucia – a stage production which is absolutely free.

* At 10PM Jeremie Street comes alive with the Best of Saint Lucia concert, put on by Events Company of Saint Lucia.

The national flag will be hoisted at midnight at Heroes Park (near the Sans Souci Bridge) to be followed by a grand fireworks display at the Castries waterfront. Best of Saint Lucia continues thereafter until 2 a.m.

* On Friday, February 22, Independence Day and national holiday, the celebrations continue with the annual military parade at the Sab from 9AM.

* On Friday, February 22 at 11:30 AM the prime minister will deliver the annual Independence address, carried live via NTN.

* At 1:00 PM a parade called “Annou We-y” will advance through the city featuring various floats, characters, groups, organizations and companies. The prime minister of Saint Lucia is also expected to address the nation on that day.

The public is asked to pay attention to the adjustments which will be made to the traffic and to cooperate with the police.

The government of Saint Lucia welcomes all the visiting diplomats, dignitaries and special guests who have joined Saint Lucia for Independence 40 celebrations.

The government also takes this opportunity to wish every single Saint Lucian at home and abroad a very happy, safe and enjoyable Independence celebration, bearing in mind that activities continue throughout the year.

And as the theme says, let us be all in as we reflect on our journey, while charting the course of our future success.