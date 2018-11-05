Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Saint Lucians bag silver medals in beach wrestling

By Sports and Combat Sambo Federation St Lucia
November 5, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Sports and Combat Sambo Federation St Lucia is pleased to announce that our member athlete and coach Mr Prince Ferdinand and Mr Thaddeus Francis have both won silver medals at the Beach Wrestling Series 3 in Free Style Wrestling.

This is a first for our federation at this regional event and we look forward to attending many more in the future.

We once again thank our athletes and our sponsors for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents.

We offer training every Saturday at the Carellie Fitness Center from 3-6 pm. Our next free monthly open day to the public is the 10th November,2018. For more information you can contact us at 726-1804 , [email protected] or our social media FB @sambofedslu and IG @sambofedsaintlucia.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.