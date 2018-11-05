Saint Lucians bag silver medals in beach wrestling

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Sports and Combat Sambo Federation St Lucia is pleased to announce that our member athlete and coach Mr Prince Ferdinand and Mr Thaddeus Francis have both won silver medals at the Beach Wrestling Series 3 in Free Style Wrestling.

This is a first for our federation at this regional event and we look forward to attending many more in the future.

We once again thank our athletes and our sponsors for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents.

We offer training every Saturday at the Carellie Fitness Center from 3-6 pm. Our next free monthly open day to the public is the 10th November,2018. For more information you can contact us at 726-1804 , [email protected] or our social media FB @sambofedslu and IG @sambofedsaintlucia.