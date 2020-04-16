Saint Lucian youths to get 35,000 disposable face masks in COVID-19 battle

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of the mitigation efforts to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports will be contributing 35,000 disposable masks to young people across the island.
This gesture signals the recognition of April as Youth Month as all celebration activities and events that would have attracted public gatherings have been cancelled.
Minister for Youth Development and Sports, Hon. Edmund Estephane, in his Youth Month message, has encouraged all young people to model the behavior of wearing face masks to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The disposable masks will be distributed across the island and will target young people in essential services including other places of employment as well as voluntary organizations using the services of young people.
Youth Day is annually observed on April 14 during the observation of Youth Month. In recent years the Saint Lucia National Youth Council has collaborated with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports to execute a programme of activities in celebration of the island’s youth.

