Saint Lucian Writers and Writing book launched

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday evening, February 26, new bookstore 758 Saint Lucia Books, Café Littéraire, at the Gablewoods Mall, Sunny Acres was the venue for a well-attended and successful book launch of Saint Lucian Writers and Writing: an author index of published Saint Lucian books, compiled and edited by Saint Lucian author and librarian John Robert Lee.

Billed as a cultural event and book launch, the occasion was organized as part of a conference hosted by the Msgr Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC), with the participation of the World Association of Christian Communication (WACC), from February 25-27 at Coubaril Mount of Prayer.

The conference discussed, among other matters, the importance of the promotion of the use of indigenous languages for communication as societies develop. Delegates came from Haiti, Suriname, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Columbia and Canada.

The new book is published by Papillote Press based in London and Trafalgar, Dominica. It is the Press’s first Saint Lucian publication.

Among those addressing the book launch was Ms. Polly Pattullo, founder of the Press.

Mr. Embert Charles, chairman of the FRC, spoke on “Mediating the culture: Saint Lucian writers and writing.”

Saint Lucian Writers and Writing commemorates the 40th anniversary of Saint Lucian Independence and records the published achievements of Saint Lucian writers, including well known authors like Derek Walcott and Garth St. Omer as well as many other poets, prose writers, and dramatists.

The foreword is written by St. Lucian professor of literature Antonia McDonald. The index also recognizes the 70th anniversary of the University of the West Indies.



The author made a number of presentations of the bibliography to some persons present including Dame Pearlette Louisy, Dr. Kenny Anthony, Dr. Philip Lee of WACC, Ms. Sigrid Nama and Ms Marcia Symphorien of UNESCO.

Entertainment was provided by Manmay La Kay, Les Danseurs Traditionelles, and there were readings by Kendel Hippolyte.

The new book is available at the 758 Saint Lucia Bookstore, Book Salon at A F Valmont, and the author.