Saint Lucian wins Miss Talented Teen pageant in St Kitts

Share This On:
Saint Lucian Kersandra Edwards has won the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen 2019 pageant which took place in St Kitts.
The 40th edition of the pageant took place on Monday night.
Miss St. Maarten took the 1st runner up position while Miss USVI won second runner up title.
Young beauties from across the Caribbean contested in the event.
Organizers say each contestant graced the stage beautifully and represented her country well.
Edwards also has the 2019 Queen of Gros Islet title under her belt.
(0)(0)
Headline News
- Police investigate stabbing death; one person in custody December 31, 2019 10:00 AM
- Earthquake shakes several islands, again December 30, 2019 11:30 AM
- St Lucia ”Starr” treatment at Bay Gardens Beach Resort December 30, 2019 9:44 AM
- Another earthquake shakes region December 27, 2019 12:55 PM
- UPDATE: Ans Ger chopping victim succumbs December 27, 2019 11:00 AM
- UK PM Boris Johnson visits Saint Lucia December 26, 2019 11:22 PM
- Man chopped in the neck in Anse Ger December 26, 2019 10:59 PM
- UPDATE: Man shot in Babonneau on Christmas Day December 26, 2019 9:42 PM
- City of Dallas won’t be held liable for Botham Jean’s death, judge rules December 26, 2019 7:41 PM