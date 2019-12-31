Saint Lucian wins Miss Talented Teen pageant in St Kitts

Share This On:

Saint Lucian Kersandra Edwards has won the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen 2019 pageant which took place in St Kitts.

The 40th edition of the pageant took place on Monday night.

Miss St. Maarten took the 1st runner up position while Miss USVI won second runner up title.

Young beauties from across the Caribbean contested in the event.

Organizers say each contestant graced the stage beautifully and represented her country well.

Edwards also has the 2019 Queen of Gros Islet title under her belt.

