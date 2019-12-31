Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Saint Lucian wins Miss Talented Teen pageant in St Kitts

December 31, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share382
382 Shares

Miss Saint Lucia has captured the crown

Saint Lucian Kersandra Edwards has won the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen 2019 pageant which took place in St Kitts.

The 40th edition of the pageant took place on Monday night.

Miss St. Maarten took the 1st runner up position while Miss USVI won second runner up title.

Young beauties from across the Caribbean contested in the event.

Organizers say each contestant graced the stage beautifully and represented her country well.

Edwards also has the 2019 Queen of Gros Islet title under her belt.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share382
382 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.