Saint Lucian volunteer Dorothy Phillip recognised by the Queen

(PRESS RELEASE) — Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as Head of the Commonwealth, today recognised Dorothy Phillip, representing Saint Lucia, as the 92nd Commonwealth Point of Light.

The award is in honour of her exceptional voluntary service supporting cancer patients and their families in Saint Lucia.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales has today, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, presented Dorothy Phillip with her Commonwealth Points of Light award as part of his official visit to Saint Lucia.

Dorothy founded ‘Faces of Cancer’, a group that supports patients and their families through the trauma of cancer. Founded in 2009, the group now supports over 200 members in a number of ways from financial and emotional support to free screening programmes, accompanying patients to appointments and providing counselling.

‘Faces of Cancer’ is Saint Lucia’s foremost cancer support organisation, raising more funds than any other on the island, allowing it to expand its vital work to neighbouring islands. A survivor of cancer herself, Dorothy’s vision has been to challenge misconceptions around the illness and she regularly runs awareness raising seminars in schools and communities. Dorothy works to inspire other cancer patients to build their self-confidence and to feel supported as they undergo treatment.

Dorothy Phillip said: “I feel truly blessed, humbled and elated to be the recipient for the Commonwealth Points of Light for Saint Lucia. I hope that winning this award would encourage others to be more giving and selfless in assisting people in need within their community and St. Lucia at large. I also hope this award will inspire and encourage Saint Lucians to be committed to volunteering their services for the good of their country and others and not think of what is in it for me, but what is in it for my country and my people. This I believe is true Patriotism.”

Resident UK High Commissioner for Saint Lucia, Steve McCready, said: “I am delighted that Dorothy has been recognised with a Points of Light Award. The work that she is doing in supporting and helping to improve the lives of persons affected by cancer, and in raising awareness of and educating people in St Lucia about the disease is truly inspiring.”

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they

are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country each week in the two years following the summit.

By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.