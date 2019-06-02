Saint Lucian to receive ‘distinguished service’ award from international magazine

Share This On:

United States-based Saint Lucian, Theo Morille-Hinds, has achieved Food Safety Magazine’s Distinguished Service Award.

Morille-Hinds, an employee of The Kellogg Company, will receive the award at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), July 21–24, in Louisville, KY, the magazine stated in a May 31 article on its website.

The Gros Islet native, popularly known as ‘Merle’, is a graduate of Castries Comprehensive Secondary School and studied microbiology at Long Island University, according to information gleaned from her Facebook profile.

Food Safety Magazine said Morille-Hinds joined The Kellogg Company as a senior director of global food safety and sanitation in July 2011 and was promoted to vice president of global quality food safety in November 2013.

“In this role, she provides leadership for multiple global functions including food safety, quality compliance to design, quality innovation, supplier for ingredients, packaging and premiums, auditing and quality management systems,” the magazine said.

“Prior to joining Kellogg, she was employed by Kraft in Tarrytown, NY. Theo is on the Food Safety Advisory Board of the University of Georgia and Tuskegee University. She is also President of the Board of Safe and Secure Approaches to Field Environments, and affiliated with a number of industry associations. She advocated and secured funding for the Center for Research on Ingredient Safety, which was formed to ensure credible, relevant information on ingredient safety is accessible to a wide range of decision-makers, at Michigan State University,” the magazine added.

According to its Facebook page, Food Safety Magazine, founded in 1995, “is the source for science-based solutions for food safety and quality professionals worldwide”.

“Food Safety Magazine builds the knowledge and expertise of our 27,000+ readers whose daily responsibilities demand a sound scientific and ROI-oriented approach to implementing and managing food safety protocols and technology throughout their supply chains,” the magazine website states.

