Saint Lucian to launch clothing line for nannies in US

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 580 Shares

(SNO) — A Saint Lucian now living in the United States is getting ready to launch her new clothing lines for nannies.

The launch will take place on February 9, 2019 at Paul Vincent Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The collection will feature a variety of clothing and accessories such as caps, sweaters, t-shirts, joggers’ pants, tote bags and leggings emblazoned with empowering messages to instill pride in nannies as they fulfill their daily roles.

When Mathurin immigrated to the US 17 years ago, she landed a job as a nanny but at the same time managed to pursue her dreams of higher education.

In 2011, she launched “My Nanny Circle” to provide empowerment for nannies through constructive dialogue.

The platform boasts a plethora of resources for nannies who are keen on staying informed about their profession and adding value to the service they offer to the families that they serve.

She is now a holder of a degree in psychology and a minor in public administration and she is also currently completing a masters in science-clinical trials/biopharma.

Mathurin said she felt a deep calling to use her education and expertise in the nanny community for a greater good.

“I know unequivocally the value of nanny work and those who endeavor to do their jobs understanding the sacred leap of faith that families take in entrusting their children to their care,” she said. “I also believe that every child deserves to see the best of humanity through their caregivers.”

Although Nanny Apparel will launch officially in February, the clothing line has gained traction in the nanny community as countless nannies across the United States and other regions of the world are already wearing items from the collection.

Mathurin said she is looking forward to the launch.

“I am excited for the launch of the apparel line because it’s a huge achievement for me especially considering that I’m an immigrant,” she stated. “I am also proud of the role that the line has taken in helping build nanny pride not only with nannies but also the families that hire nannies.”