Saint Lucian tennis coach featured by US university

Asbury University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school in Wilmore, Kentucky, recently featured alumnus Nesbert Vaval, a tennis player from Saint Lucia, and now a tennis coach in the U.S.A.

1. When did you graduate from Asbury?

May 2016

2. What was your major and what sport did you play?

Major: Business

Sport: Tennis

3. How has Asbury impacted your life?

Through an athletic tennis scholarship from Asbury, I was the first one out of my immediate family to graduate from college. Jesus could not have brought me to a better place to be born again in Him. I came from St Lucia drifting and spiritually dry, however, Asbury University gave me life. I was living for the world when I came, which caused me to shy away from the Asbury way. However, Jesus had plans for my life and His call kept getting stronger during my time there until I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior.

At Asbury, the Lord showed me His hand at work in my life and how He strategically placed people, events, and circumstances to forge my foundation which He solidified once I became a follower of Christ. Because of Asbury, I have a lifelong companion, my beautiful wife Kelli who played basketball (’15).

4. What is your current occupation?

I am an Elite Tennis Teaching Professional with the USPTA and an entrepreneur.

I also founded Vaval Tennis which is a brand under Vaval Sports LLC this summer which serves as an entity to grow the sport, using tennis as a vehicle to transform and inspire the children of Selma and beyond through Jesus’ love.

5. Favorite Asbury athletics memory?

Winning doubles against IU Southeast in the KIAC Championship my senior year. It was the best match my doubles partner (Daniel Harris) and I had played together. We still talk about it today.

