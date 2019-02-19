Saint Lucian teams beat Vincy, Bajan table tennis rivals

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Table Tennis Premier League continued at the Castries Table Tennis Centre last weekend with club teams from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados taking centre-stage.

On Friday, Tigers beat the Vincy Panthers 4-1, whilst Eagles edged the Bajan Scouters, 3-2.

The Vincy Panthers pair of Romano Spencer and Akeil DeRoche lost the doubles to Tigers’ Faith Stanislaus and Franklyn Noel, 3-1. Damian Dublin of the Panthers took out Tigers’ Stanislaus 3-1, but Tigers’ Kenneth John came back to beat Spencer, 3-1. Panthers’ Damian Dublin then suffered a surprise lost to Tigers’ Noel 3-0 and Akeil DeRoche attempting to save the day for the Panthers went the full distance losing 3-2 to Tigers’ John.

Meanwhile, Eagles’ Chris Wells and D’Andre Calderon defeated Bajan Scouters Mark Dowell and Bryan Matthews, 3-1. Wells beat Bryan Matthews, 3-0. Mark Dowell then scored the first and second singles victories for the Scouters when he defeated both Calderon and Wells, 3-0. Calderon then settled matters by defeating Bryan Matthews, 3-0.

On Saturday Challengers beat Scouters 3-2. Mark Dowell beat both Adrian Albert and Ishmel Moise, 3-0. However, the Scouters lost the doubles 3-1 to Albert and Moise. Bryan Matthews was unable to claim victory for the Scouters when he lost first to Challengers’ Adrian Albert, 3-0, then in the final match to Moise, 3-2.

The second match between the Jaguars and the Vincy Panthers resulted in a first win for one of the visiting teams, as Jaguars vame away victorious, 3-2.

The doubles was won by Jaguars Teddy Matthews and Zarianne Anthony against the Panthers Romano Spencer and Akeil DeRoche, 3-1. Jaguars Andrew Daniels then defeated Spencer in a tight match which ended 3-2, with the final game ending at 11-9. Jaguars Teddy Matthews however was no match for Panthers Damian Dublin who won 3-0. Andrew Daniel then defeated Panthers Akeil DeRoche 3-1 to give Jaguars a 3-1 lead. Dublin was able to bring another victory for the Panthers when he defeated Jaguars’ Zarianne Anthony, 3-0.

Table Tennis Premier League action continues this weekend, on Friday evening at 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m., at the Castries Table Tennis Centre.