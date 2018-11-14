Saint Lucian swimmers excel at OECS Swimming Championship

Share This On:

(SNO) — Swimmers from Saint Lucia have excelled in the OECS Swimming Championships held in Antigua from November 8th to 11th.

Thirteen swimmers from the Sea Jays Swim Club were selected to represent the island and they took home a total of 14 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals from the competition.

On the first day of the championships, Tristan Dorville set an age group record in the 9-10 boys 400 Meter Freestyle.

In the same event, Jayhan Odlum Smith, not only set an age group record for 15-17 boys 400 Meter Freestyle, but set a National Record for St Lucia.

These records were just the beginning.

Additional records included: Tristan Dorville 9-10 boys age group records 50 Meter Freestyle and 50 Meter Back; D’Andre Blanchard 11-12 boys age group records 50 Meter Free, 100 Meter Free, 50 Meter Breast, 50 Meter Fly, and 100 Meter Fly; Jayhan Odlum-Smith 15-17 age group records 50 Meter Back, 50 Meter Fly, 100 Meter Fly plus 100 Meter Fly was National Record.

The medals are as follows”

-Tristan Dorville: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze;

– Therron Herelle 1 Silver;

-Mila Festina Cromer 1 Gold, 1 Bronze;

-D Andre Blanchard 7 Gold, 4 Silver;

-Jayhan Odlum Smith 4 Gold, 4 Silver.

Ethan Dyke-Elliot, who has been swimming in Toronto, Canada, this weekend set a new 200 Meter Freestyle Record 1:55.86.

It must be noted that earlier in the same day in Antigua, Jayhan Odlum Smith had broken the record which was immediately broken by Dyke-Elliot.

That wasn’t it for him this weekend. He further added and age group record for 15-17 boys 100 Meter Freestyle and went on to break the record Jayhan Odlum Smith had set in the 400 Meter Free at OECS.

The swimmers didn’t stop with just the pool swims.

Nick Mc Lennon took part in The Body Holiday 1-Mile Swim – an open water event held annually.

This year Kerri Ann Payne and husband Dave Carrie had Olympian Dan Wallace join them for the event.

Nick Mc Lennon finished first, behind Dan Wallace, with a time of 26 minutes and 88 seconds.

This is the second time Mc Lennon has swam in the 1-Mile swim hosted at Body Holiday and his second win.

Sea Jays executive and coaches are elated with the results.

The hard work and preparation of the swimmers has shone throughout the various events.

Up next, Sea Jays will have a team traveling to Trinidad for the annual A.S.A.T.T. INVITATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP 2018 hosted by Marlins Swim Club, 13th – 16th December 2018.

Jayhan Odlum Smith and Jean Luc Zephir will be representing St Lucia the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) from December 11–16, 2018 in Hangzhou, China.