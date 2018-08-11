Saint Lucian student awarded ‘best master thesis’ in Taiwan

Pin +1 Share 379 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St. Lucian student, Magdalene Neptune, from the community of Delcer, Choiseul, was awarded the Best Master Thesis in a research paper competition organized by the (TSC) in Taiwan.

The awards ceremony was held on August 4th, 2018.

From a pool of 506 competitors, comprising of 8 foreigners, Ms Neptune was awarded The Best Master Thesis.

The thesis was titled, “Can Auditor Expertise Contribute to Positive Contagion?”

Ms Neptune recently graduated from Tamkang University with a Master of Business Administration in Accounting. She earned a grade point average (GPA) of 3.954.

“My aim was to graduate with 4.0 but I take comfort in knowing that I am the first foreigner to graduate from Tamkang University with a MBA in Accounting. It is also comforting to know that I have performed exceptionally well in a Mandarin (Chinese) lectured program. Seating through Mandarin lectures, preparing Mandarin presentations and taking Mandarin exams are as challenging as it sounds,” she said.

In January 2017, Ms Neptune also attained her bachelors degree from Tamkang University.

In 6 years she has gained 3 degrees; Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance and Master of Business Administration in Accounting.

During her undergraduate program, she studied a double major and graduated with a GPA of 3.3.

It is important to mention that throughout her studies, her programs have always been lectured fully in Chinese. The language barrier did not restrain her from outperforming many Taiwanese students. Furthermore, she completed a double major in 4.5 years (usually completed in at least 5 years) and a masters degree in 1.5 years (usually completed in 2 years).

“At the moment, I am planning on becoming a certified accountant. I will take the ACCA or AICPA exam and by the grace of god and continuous support of my family, especially my dad and significant other, I will also conquer it.”