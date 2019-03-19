Saint Lucian Solomon-Davies the hero in Celtic win

Share This On:

(SNO) — Joshua Solomon-Davies is two weeks out from representing Saint Lucia, making his senior football debut several decades after his grandfather played for the national team.

The teenager, who plays professionally for Stalybridge Celtic in England, was part of the team that disappointed at the Windwards Islands Football Association (WIFA) Men’s Championships, finishing dead last.

Whilst awaiting his return flight to England, Solomon-Davies could be seen working on his conditioning, running through the Gros Islet community of La Fueillet. And he was clearly keeping match-fit, as this past weekend, he helped Stalybridge record their first win since mid-January.

Scarborough Athletic are in the race for the conference play-offs, and they looked set to consolidate their position with a 1-0 advantage over Stalybridge. But Celtic adapted to the strong wind in the second half much better than Scarborough, and thoroughly deserved to snatch the three points at the death, moving closer to a mid-table finish in the process.

James Walshaw had given the Seadogs a first-half lead, but Celtic turned it around with two goals in the last three minutes from Scott Bakkor and Josh Solomon-Davies. The winning goal came with less than two minutes to go.

Celtic were looking for the winner. Dougie Nyaupembe turned the ball in and put into the path of Solomon-Davis. And there was no hesitation and the Saint Lucia-born fullback blasted Celtic into the lead.

After the match, Solomon-Davies said on his Twitter feed: “Good to be back with three points and a goal on a windy Saturday afternoon. Doesn’t happen often but good to get the winner yesterday.”

The result ultimately cost Scarborough boss Steve Kittrick his job. He was sacked on Saturday night, along with assistant Chris Bolder.