Saint Lucia-based reggae artiste Natty Conqueror releases new album

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Reggae artiste Natty Conqueror is back on the scene with his new studio album entitled “Universal”.

He has been off from recording schedule for a while, doing live concerts, radio and television interviews, video ads, event flyers, dub-plates and jingles for various deejays, selectors, and radio personalities island-wide.

However, Natty has been working on the project for two years, doing the writing, arrangements, recording, editing, mixing, mastering and graphics designing for the album.

He has been very busy, up and down, on the ‘hustle and busle’, to get all his materials promoted on radio, television, and social media platforms.

The 15-track album also features Jamaican reggae icon Vernon Maytone of Mighty Maytone, and Californian roots reggae band, Highest Intention, in which the band plays on the album’s title track.

Been in music for over 23 years, Natty has now produced six albums, dozens of singles and music videos.

The names of the albums before his latest one are “Cool And Deadly” released in 2010, “Reggae New Age” released in 2011, “Future Generation” released in 2016, “The Best Of Natty Conqueror” released in 2017, and “Rastafari” released in 2017.

Natty Conqueror, whose real name is Natty Charles Martyr, got his stage name recognized worldwide by Jamaican producer Garfield Cowan, CEO of his record label Nature’s Way Entertainment which has produced Natty Conqueror’s single “Future Generation” on the World Peace Riddim.

The producer also produced for names like Jah Cure, Anthony B, Wayne Wonder, Jah Mason, Christopher Martin, Busy Signal, just to name a few.

Born in New York and raised in St. Lucia, Natty Conqueror has a strong influence on Jamaican music, it’s accent and it’s culture. He has met and interacted with so many Jamaican reggae and dancehall stars who visited St. Lucia on several occasions.

Natty Conqueror is now known for his tracks such as “Natty Not Giving Up,” “Future Generation,” “Reggae Music Rock The World,” and many others.

For more information on Natty Conqueror visit:

www.facebook.com/nattyconquerormusic

www.instagram.com/nattyconquerordivine

to get connected.

Album link: Natty Conqueror – Universal

(Full Album – 2019)

( 1 ) ( 0 )