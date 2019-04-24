Saint Lucian reggae artiste Legal has received some good news

(SNO) — Saint Lucian reggae artiste, Legal, woke up to some good news on Wednesday: he will be performing on the continent of Africa!

Legal, born Daniel Joseph, told St. Lucia News Online that he and Jamaican artiste Norris Man will be performing in Ivory Coast or (officially) the Republic of Côte d’Ivoir, a West African country.

The concert is scheduled for June 8, 2019.

It will be the Saint Lucian artiste’s second appearance in Africa.

In December 2016, he toured Africa for the first time when he performed at the Afro Diaspora Festival in Dakar, Senegal alongside Lutan Fyah and Norris Man.

“Am feeling really excited going back home to where our ancestors coming from,” he told St. Lucia News Online.

“It will be my second time going to Africa in the physical form yet still am feeling overwhelmed, words can’t explain,” he added.



This news comes almost three months after the artiste broke news of the release of his new album, entitled ‘Life’, on a variety of web platforms.

The album was produced by JRC Record and features producers from Senegal, Africa, and Martinique, and artistes Norris Man and Lutan Fyah from Jamaica.

“I am a proud Saint Lucian representing on a high level in this reggae industry,” Legal said in a previous article.



Legal was born on June 25, 1985 in St. Lucia, but migrated to Toronto, Canada at the age of 17.|

Soon after that he began recording music with producers in Canada, Jamaica, France, Germany, and the USA.

In 2012 he was awarded “Artiste in the Spotlight” at the Reggae Exclusive Awards in Toronto.

He has worked with artistes such Sizzla, Capleton, Norris Man, Natural Black, Anthony B and others.

