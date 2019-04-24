Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Saint Lucian reggae artiste Legal has received some good news

By SNO Staff
April 24, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Legal

(SNO) — Saint Lucian reggae artiste, Legal, woke up to some good news on Wednesday: he will be performing on the continent of Africa!

Legal, born Daniel Joseph, told St. Lucia News Online that he and Jamaican artiste Norris Man will be performing in Ivory Coast or (officially) the Republic of Côte d’Ivoir, a West African country.

The concert is scheduled for June 8, 2019.

It will be the Saint Lucian artiste’s second appearance in Africa.

In December 2016, he toured Africa for the first time when he performed at the Afro Diaspora Festival in Dakar, Senegal alongside Lutan Fyah and Norris Man.

“Am feeling really excited going back home to where our ancestors coming from,” he told St. Lucia News Online.

“It will be my second time going to Africa in the physical form yet still am feeling overwhelmed, words can’t explain,” he added.


This news comes almost three months after the artiste broke news of the release of his new album, entitled ‘Life’, on a variety of web platforms.

The album was produced by JRC Record and features producers from Senegal, Africa, and Martinique, and artistes Norris Man and Lutan Fyah from Jamaica.

“I am a proud Saint Lucian representing on a high level in this reggae industry,” Legal said in a previous article.


Legal was born on June 25, 1985 in St. Lucia, but migrated to Toronto, Canada at the age of 17.|

Soon after that he began recording music with producers in Canada, Jamaica, France, Germany, and the USA.

In 2012 he was awarded “Artiste in the Spotlight” at the Reggae Exclusive Awards in Toronto.

He has worked with artistes such Sizzla, Capleton, Norris Man, Natural Black, Anthony B and others.

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.