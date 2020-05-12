Saint Lucian public gets virtual library service during COVID-19 quarantine

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to continue the business of library services during the quarantine period, the public library, in collaboration with EBSCO Information Services, and is currently providing virtual library and information service to all members of the public, especially to students, teachers and self-directed learners.

Members of the public are therefore encouraged to visit the St. Lucia Public Library website where a number of features, platforms, and resources are available to cater to your information, library, and career needs. Content on the website include:

• FLIPSTER: a database that consists of numerous full-text magazines, both current and past issues, on a wide variety of subjects such as gardening, health, art, photography, and religion.

• eBooks: a collection of full-text classics for both adults and children.

• Rosetta Stone: a platform that provides training in different languages. We urge you to learn a new language while at home.

• Career Packages. A set of PDF resources specially designed for providing information and preparing users for different career paths such as accounting, business, welding, and engineering.

• Special features to assist you with undertaking DIY projects at home during the partial shutdown of the country.

• Videos on physical exercise and body toning that can be followed at home by both adults and children.

• Past papers for all local and regional exams are available for practicing at home.

• Resources to support distance learning, such as help guides for google classroom and online tutorials, and GED test prep.

• Resources for providing support during COVID-19 pandemic, topics include: ‘Remote work’, ‘Managing stress’, and ‘Being productive during quarantine’.

• A wealth of current information on the Carona Virus from World Health Organization and other reputable sources.

There are plenty of other resources also available. Some are activity-oriented, while others are specifically tailored for one’s upliftment and holistic health.

There is something for everyone to cater to your needs and interests. Use your time wisely and constructively while at home – visit the Saint Lucia Public Website at www.slupl.edu.lc. These resources and platforms can be accessed free of charge until June 30. For further information or assistance with accessing these resources call 730 0112/489 5497/727 4995/720 1765/ 488 2390

