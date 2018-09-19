Saint Lucian presence at Mode Accessories show

(PRESS RELEASE) – Three of Export Saint Lucia (TEPA)’s clients, namely Meme Bete, Designs by Nadia and Belle Lici Designs, participated in the Mode Accessories Fall show held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, Toronto, Canada during the period August 12th – 14th, 2018.

The event was a nonprofit trade association initiative for trade in the fashion industry.

The Mode Accessories Show was established in 1987 and is held semi-annually (January and August) by organizers Two Plus One Group Inc. The show is Canada’s only trade show devoted to women’s fashion accessories, casual apparel and fashion items. It is the definitive marketplace for retailers to source fashion accessories from wholesalers and importers. Products exhibited range from handbags, jewelry, hats, scarves, hair accessories, sunglasses, belts, watches, hosiery, apparel, beauty products, body fashions, umbrellas, shoes, and other accessories.

Close to 200 exhibitors representing up to 250 companies who are wholesalers, importers or distributors of fashion accessories and apparel items, with 600 plus product lines, presented at this fall show in Toronto.

Saint Lucia’s three (3) participant’s depicted handbags, necklaces, bracelets, ear rings, crochet jewelry and accessories in the allotted space. This show was the first of its kind for Export Saint Lucia and two (2) of the participant, exhibiting in an all accessories trade show. The three participants got positive product reviews and made substantial sales at the event.

The Canadian Market has been of significant importance to Saint Lucia for a number of reasons. The rich and thriving Caribbean Diaspora make it an ideal market to seek trade opportunities. Moreover, the event provided the opportunity for the qualifying exporters to introduce their products and penetrate a market that demands authentic and innovative fashion accessories.

The trade show allowed Export Saint Lucia and its three (3) clients to target and have exchanges principally with buyers from Canada, the USA and other countries, looking for new, innovative and exciting products devoted primarily to women’s fashion and accessories.

The Mode Accessories Fall Show also provided Export Saint Lucia (TEPA) the medium to introduce our Taste of Saint Lucia (TOSL) branding for the creative sectors to the Canadian market.