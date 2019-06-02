Saint Lucian police officer takes home regional award

Share This On:

A Saint Lucian police officer captured the first runner-up (second-place) award at the Amalgamated Security Services (ASS)/Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) regional awards ceremony held at the Westin Grand Hotel in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands on May 22.

WPC 745 Esnard Flavius finished ahead of Constable Cerepha Bridgeman of Bermuda, who copped the second runner-up award.

Winning the “Top Caribbean Community” Police Officer title over 20 regional nominees was Veldon Ragguette, a native of Bequia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, working as an inspector in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, according to Searchlight newspaper.

Meanwhile, Saint Lucia’s Flavius has been lauded for her achievement by the Vieux Fort-based Rising Stars Police Youth Club, of which she is the vice chairperson.

According to its Facebook profile, Rising Stars is the brainchild of the Community Relations Branch, Southern Division, of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

“We the members of the Rising Stars Police Youth Club are elated on this great achievement…. Congratulations Miss Esnard Heaven Sent Flavius. We are extremely proud of you. We love you and we wish you the best in your future endeavors,” the Club said in a Facebook post.

Below are photos from the regional wards (Source: Rising Stars FB)

