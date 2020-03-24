Saint Lucian-owned US business reaching out to its customers

Share This On:

Pin 11 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — There is no doubt that Jet Sweep has some of the most loyal clients that we can ever imagine, and as they have the right to choose any other company at any time, they have continued to choose us to add value to their life every single time, and we appreciate that so much from the bottom of our hearts!

This is why we are announcing the following below!

After the coronavirus has passed and businesses are reopening ( which will be very soon) Jet sweep is discounting every invoice for our recurring clients at 5% off as soon as business is back! Oh did I forget to mention? IT WILL BE TWICE!!! Please be safe and we will see you very soon!

NEW CLIENTS?

Jet Sweep would like to get you on board with 10% off your invoice, both on the commercial and residential! This offer will last only until April 15th!

Why are we discounting?

Listen, times are hard. We need all the help that we can get right now. We are humans we know bills are backed up, we know that coronavirus has taken a toll on all of us. We understand!!

For more info about Jet Sweep, CLICK HERE

( 0 ) ( 0 )