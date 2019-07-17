Saint Lucian-owned swimwear brand Pas Jalou makes Miami Jealous

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Pas Jalou, one of the Caribbean’s top emerging swimwear brands, made its Miami Swim Week debut this past weekend.

Miami Swim Week, one of the largest global swimwear shows, boasts a long history dating back to 1989. The show has become home to many of the world’s largest and most coveted swimwear fashion events.

Pas Jalou, the Saint Lucian-owned swimwear brand, was featured in the 2019 Sunday show and shared the runway with brands the likes of Bfyne and SaksFifthAvenue.

Brand owner and Creative Director Kashima Montoute about the experience said: “I am excited about the direction the brand is headed and this was an important platform for the exposure of the Pas Jalou brand and a wonderful opportunity for me to grow my industry network. I would like to thank all the persons who have supported me during this process and I encourage other Caribbean designers to continue to push the boundaries.”

Pas Jalou will be featured in more upcoming established fashion events regionally and internationally and continues to aggressively market and sell product via social media and online mediums, Instagram and its company website.

About Pas Jalou

Pas Jalou was launched in 2018 in Saint Lucia, West Indies. The brainchild of designer Kashima Montoute; a native of the island brought her Caribbean flair and a keen eye for design to the swimwear line. Pas Jalou is now emerging as one of the leading fashion brands in the Caribbean and now extends into North America.

