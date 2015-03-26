Saint Lucian missing in the UK for over six months

THE VOICE (UK) – A pensioner disappeared just hours after arriving in London from St Lucia more than six months ago.

Augustin Anthony St Helen, known as ‘Sidney’ in the local St Lucian community or as Anthony Augustin Moriella St Roman, arrived in the UK via Gatwick Airport on September 5, 2014.

On the day of his arrival, the 80-year-old asked the friends he was travelling with to drop him off near Lea Bridge Road in Hackney, east London, as he had made arrangements to be collected from there. He has not been seen since.

Augustin, now 81, has previously lived in the UK, but emigrated to St Lucia 15 years ago.

His family are concerned that they have not heard from him other than a call to say he had arrived safely in the UK on September 5, 2014.

Enquiries already made by officers indicate that Augustin has not travelled on beyond the UK.

Detective Sergeant Jim Cross of Hackney Missing Persons Unit said: “Mr St Helen’s disappearance is completely out of character and has come as a huge shock to his family. There have been no sightings of him since his disappearance.”

Anyone who has seen Augustin St Helen or has information concerning his whereabouts should contact Hackney Police Missing Persons Unit by dialing 101and quoting reference number 15MIS002627.

