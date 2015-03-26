Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Saint Lucian missing in the UK for over six months

By The Voice (UK)
March 26, 2015
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 0

MISSING: Augustin Anthony St Helen.

THE VOICE (UK) – A pensioner disappeared just hours after arriving in London from St Lucia more than six months ago.

Augustin Anthony St Helen, known as ‘Sidney’ in the local St Lucian community or as Anthony Augustin Moriella St Roman, arrived in the UK via Gatwick Airport on September 5, 2014.

On the day of his arrival, the 80-year-old asked the friends he was travelling with to drop him off near Lea Bridge Road in Hackney, east London, as he had made arrangements to be collected from there. He has not been seen since.

Augustin, now 81, has previously lived in the UK, but emigrated to St Lucia 15 years ago.

His family are concerned that they have not heard from him other than a call to say he had arrived safely in the UK on September 5, 2014.

Enquiries already made by officers indicate that Augustin has not travelled on beyond the UK.

Detective Sergeant Jim Cross of Hackney Missing Persons Unit said: “Mr St Helen’s disappearance is completely out of character and has come as a huge shock to his family. There have been no sightings of him since his disappearance.”

Anyone who has seen Augustin St Helen or has information concerning his whereabouts should contact Hackney Police Missing Persons Unit by dialing 101and quoting reference number 15MIS002627.

LINK TO ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 

http://www.voice-online.co.uk/article/man-81-missing-after-arriving-st-lucia-six-months-ago

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 comments

  1. Joe blow
    June 2, 2017 at 10:13 PM

    The family filed a missing person report in the UK days after he was suspected missing on his arrival in the UK and missing person report couldn't be filed in st Lucia since he was not missing in st Lucia but went missing in the UK the family have been following up on leads and have not given up fining out the cause of his disappearance

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Joe blow
    June 2, 2017 at 10:10 PM

    They could not file a missing person report in st Lucia since he had travel to the UK and there he went missing the family did file a report to the UK authority

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Brian d
    June 24, 2016 at 3:42 PM

    Does this man has family in the uk and who was the person who picked him up and to where .give me some information so I could follow up on this. It text me 07538091980 Brian in the uk.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. zandolie
    March 30, 2015 at 4:32 PM

    If it were a British person you would see the news in England bombarding St.Lucia.Let us write to the news media in England and stop the talk.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    March 28, 2015 at 3:24 PM

    He Is my Sister godfather omg

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  6. Disgusted
    March 27, 2015 at 8:38 PM

    The ppl know exactly wat happen to da poor man.If I were them I wouldn't talk either.I just feel sorry for the wife.She's blind and alone.If it were a white man they wud have already found him.

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  7. SJH
    March 27, 2015 at 6:13 PM

    The same person that collect him from the airport must have killed him and hiding the body in his loft. Whoever you are own up and let the poor family know wat happen to the old man.

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  8. Md
    March 27, 2015 at 4:34 AM

    he is 80 who the hell leaves an 80 year old to find his way in London even though he wants too

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  9. LC
    March 26, 2015 at 8:37 PM

    Well he would have been receiving a pension, so its easy to check with the Pension department about his cheques being cashed.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  10. earnel samuel
    March 26, 2015 at 7:11 PM

    Lucianary and kat. Lol. Just exchange phone numbers

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  11. kat
    March 26, 2015 at 5:10 PM

    Lucianary I am being sympathetic . I didn't mean to come across as harsh but how would I know that a report was previously filed when it isn't even mentioned in this article?
    My apologies to anyone I may have offended

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  12. baji
    March 26, 2015 at 5:07 PM

    People in Hackney would have seen this man, he is well known in St lucian community and someone would have seen him, so stop being so ignorant with your comments!

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  13. Tonito
    March 26, 2015 at 3:12 PM

    have they looked under the bridge, sorry not trying to be insensitive

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  14. Lucianary
    March 26, 2015 at 2:54 PM

    Kat, please be sympathetic with your comments as you know little about the case. The individual is from Saltibus in the south of the island. The family reported it as soon as they did not hear from him. It is just only now that it had hit the press. I really hope that he is found but given the circumstances of the case, I am not optimistic.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  15. oh!!!!
    March 26, 2015 at 2:20 PM

    Where from St.Lucia is he from?

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  16. Rat Race
    March 26, 2015 at 1:57 PM

    The family of this man did file a report earlier on, but someone using his mobile phone called and said that he was alright which they now believe was never the case.His phone was turned off since then and they haven't heard from or seen him since.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  17. plz
    March 26, 2015 at 1:22 PM

    Hope they find him soon. How sad!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  18. slim jim
    March 26, 2015 at 1:09 PM

    Looks like John Compton

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  19. kat
    March 26, 2015 at 1:03 PM

    This is ludacris!
    Six months and only now the family is making such a serious matter public knowledge?
    Had it been to claim money, land or other valuables they would be quick to act yet your loved one is not heard from within days and you turn a dumb ear to it. Chpz
    Hope the man is found-alive and well

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  20. mad
    March 26, 2015 at 12:37 PM

    why did their take so long to file a missing person, what is going on,somebody help me,hope everything is ok.

    (0)(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.