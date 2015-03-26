Saint Lucian missing in the UK for over six months

THE VOICE (UK) – A pensioner disappeared just hours after arriving in London from St Lucia more than six months ago.
Augustin Anthony St Helen, known as ‘Sidney’ in the local St Lucian community or as Anthony Augustin Moriella St Roman, arrived in the UK via Gatwick Airport on September 5, 2014.
On the day of his arrival, the 80-year-old asked the friends he was travelling with to drop him off near Lea Bridge Road in Hackney, east London, as he had made arrangements to be collected from there. He has not been seen since.
Augustin, now 81, has previously lived in the UK, but emigrated to St Lucia 15 years ago.
His family are concerned that they have not heard from him other than a call to say he had arrived safely in the UK on September 5, 2014.
Enquiries already made by officers indicate that Augustin has not travelled on beyond the UK.
Detective Sergeant Jim Cross of Hackney Missing Persons Unit said: “Mr St Helen’s disappearance is completely out of character and has come as a huge shock to his family. There have been no sightings of him since his disappearance.”
Anyone who has seen Augustin St Helen or has information concerning his whereabouts should contact Hackney Police Missing Persons Unit by dialing 101and quoting reference number 15MIS002627.
LINK TO ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
http://www.voice-online.co.uk/article/man-81-missing-after-arriving-st-lucia-six-months-ago
The family filed a missing person report in the UK days after he was suspected missing on his arrival in the UK and missing person report couldn't be filed in st Lucia since he was not missing in st Lucia but went missing in the UK the family have been following up on leads and have not given up fining out the cause of his disappearance
They could not file a missing person report in st Lucia since he had travel to the UK and there he went missing the family did file a report to the UK authority
Does this man has family in the uk and who was the person who picked him up and to where .give me some information so I could follow up on this. It text me 07538091980 Brian in the uk.
If it were a British person you would see the news in England bombarding St.Lucia.Let us write to the news media in England and stop the talk.
He Is my Sister godfather omg
The ppl know exactly wat happen to da poor man.If I were them I wouldn't talk either.I just feel sorry for the wife.She's blind and alone.If it were a white man they wud have already found him.
The same person that collect him from the airport must have killed him and hiding the body in his loft. Whoever you are own up and let the poor family know wat happen to the old man.
he is 80 who the hell leaves an 80 year old to find his way in London even though he wants too
Well he would have been receiving a pension, so its easy to check with the Pension department about his cheques being cashed.
Lucianary and kat. Lol. Just exchange phone numbers
Lucianary I am being sympathetic . I didn't mean to come across as harsh but how would I know that a report was previously filed when it isn't even mentioned in this article?
My apologies to anyone I may have offended
People in Hackney would have seen this man, he is well known in St lucian community and someone would have seen him, so stop being so ignorant with your comments!
have they looked under the bridge, sorry not trying to be insensitive
soooo not funny!
Kat, please be sympathetic with your comments as you know little about the case. The individual is from Saltibus in the south of the island. The family reported it as soon as they did not hear from him. It is just only now that it had hit the press. I really hope that he is found but given the circumstances of the case, I am not optimistic.
Where from St.Lucia is he from?
The family of this man did file a report earlier on, but someone using his mobile phone called and said that he was alright which they now believe was never the case.His phone was turned off since then and they haven't heard from or seen him since.
Hope they find him soon. How sad!
Looks like John Compton
This is ludacris!
Six months and only now the family is making such a serious matter public knowledge?
Had it been to claim money, land or other valuables they would be quick to act yet your loved one is not heard from within days and you turn a dumb ear to it. Chpz
Hope the man is found-alive and well
How do you know that.? St.Lucians stop that nonsense of assuming, please, please stop it!
why did their take so long to file a missing person, what is going on,somebody help me,hope everything is ok.