Saint Lucian Lesporis shines in T&T cricket league

Saint Lucian Keddy Lesporis knocked an unbeaten 90 to help his team, Central Sports, eke out an impressive eight-wicket win over Merry Boys in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board 50-over competition on Sunday, May 5.

Merry Boys made 260 all out in 47.1 overs and Central Sports responded with 264 for two in just 35 overs.

According to Newsday, Central Sports rocketed to 60 in just under six overs with Kjorn Ottley’s 37 off 24, which included eight fours.

Kamil Pooran and Lesporis then took the score to 222 in 28 overs, with Pooran smashing 98 from 78 (10 fours, five sixes) while Lesporis ended unbeaten on 90 off 86 (13 fours, one six).



“When Pooran edged Muhammad behind to Jangoo, it was a mere formality as Guyanese Leon Johnson came in with a knock of 13 to help Lesporis take their team home to 264 for two in just 35 overs,” Newsday reported.

As a result of the win, Central Sports will face Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) in the first semifinal match on May 12 at the National Cricket Centre.

QPCC are the defending champions. They won the 2017 title however the 2018 tournament did not take place reportedly due to lack of funding.

Lesporis, who grew up in Laborie, plays for the Windward Islands cricket team. The 30-year-old right-handed batsman have also represented St. Lucia Stars.

