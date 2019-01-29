Saint Lucian launches “Cricket Club” clothing line in US

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucian Wayne Dante residing in New York has launched a men’s clothing line which was inspired by his love for cricket.

The “Cricket Club” collection is the first of numerous collections released and it consists of hats, quality t-shirts, denim jackets, sweaters, matching stylish tracksuits and even fancy clothing options for dogs.

He said the collection combines the classic look and feel of the sport with a distinct city-life flair.

“The professional male, when they aren’t conducting business or isn’t in an environment that requires a suit, still wants to look and feel comfortable but classy,” Dante explained. “Cricket Club fills that gap and allows the savvy male to standout in a room while maintaining the comfort-ability we long for.”

He stated that the cricketer always exudes a classic look and he’s always looked up to great sportsmen such as Daren Sammy (former West Indies cricket team captain and current captain of the St. Lucia team), as well as Vivian Richards, former Antiguan cricketer who represented the West Indies team.

The use of the best fabrics such as ring-spun, Pima and organic cotton sets Cricket Club apart from the competition.

The brand has captured the attention of urban fashion influencers such as Darnell from the cast of the BET reality show, Hustle In Brooklyn, Wildfire (Caribbean Soca Artists) and was recently featured at Caribbean comedian Majah Hype’s New York-based show.

“While every designer has a dream of mass distribution, we want to maintain the quality of each piece we design,” Dante said. “To do this we’ve taken the time to work with the best tailors and produce our pieces with the premise that quality must always beat out quantity.”

Below is a short question and answer with Dante on the new collection.

Q: WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO DESIGN THE CRICKET CLUB?

A: “By researching what’s currently available on the market and by researching what’s out there I couldn’t find a brand that represented an educated professional who longed for comfort clothing outside the boardroom. My collection will offer transition from office to a lounge setting.. Urban Chic with a bit of class is the best way I can describe Cricket Club. In addition, being from the Caribbean has helped shaped my perspective on fashion. Growing up watching the game of Cricket has influenced this particular collection”.

Q: WHAT NEW PIECES CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE ADDED TO THE CRICKET CLUB COLLECTION?

A: “Designing women and children clothing in addition to adding polo-style type shirts, shorts, and other men essentials (underpants, socks etc.) and the launch of our new collection name “Legends”.

Q: WHAT IS THE ULTIMATE VISION FOR WAYNE DANTE’S CLOTHING LINE?

A: “The ultimate vision of the Wayne Dante Clothing line is to be a household name as well as sold in department stores both locally and internationally.”