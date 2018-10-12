Don't Miss
Saint Lucian Larry Edwards shines, but Windwards lose

By Terry Finisterre
October 12, 2018

(SNO) – Larry Edwards ended the 2018/19 Cricket West Indies Nagico Super50 with his best figures for the season, as the defending champion Windward Islands Volcanoes bowed out against the Guyana Jaguars.

Playing on Thursday (Oct. 12) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, Windward Islands lost to Guyana by 93 runs. Guyana made 231 all out in 49 overs, whilst the Windwards were all out for 138.

The 23-year-old Saint Lucia left-arm spinner took four wickets for 34 runs. He took Trevon Griffith second wicket, then Leon Johnson, Anthony Bramble and Ricardo Adams, fourth, fifth, and sixth.

Three of Edwards’ wickets came with the victims on two runs. His innings performance was the seventh best for the season, and took him to nine wickets, the third-best total for the year.

Edwards made 10 runs off 14 balls in the Windwards reply.

