Saint Lucian Kristian Lawrence shines at Guadeloupe High School Singing Challenge

(PRESS RELEASE) — St. Lucia, we are wholeheartedly proud to announce that Kristian Lawrence took home the second-place award, 300 Euros, and the McDonald’s best performance award for his participation at the 14th edition of the High School Singing Challenge held in Guadeloupe.

Fifteen-year-old Kristian is currently a student at the St Mary’s College and the St. Lucia School of Music.

This music and songbird legend-in-the-making has continued to do his utmost at representing St. Lucia at several events.

On Saturday, April 20, at the Paul Chonchon Sports Hall in Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, Kristian proudly embraced the judges and the crowd with an amazing performance of great vocal ability and emotion.



His presence and performance on stage was one of remembrance, as it was described by many in the crowd.

Kristian performed the song “I Will Never Love Again” by the renowned Lady Gaga, after performing a brief introduction of a traditional Creole song.

The High School Singing Challenge is an event organized and funded by the Caribbean Synergy Organization of Guadeloupe. The Challenge provides students between ages 16 to 19 with a platform and opportunity to display their singing talents at a regional level.

Apart from providing students across the Caribbean with this initiative, the organizers of this event also emphasize on providing participants with an educational experience of cultural exchange, vocal, and music skill development.



This valued opportunity and experience was provided to Kristian with the help of Marilyn Henville, who is the liaison and talent search representative for St Lucia, and Yanica Henville, who provides sponsorship to St. Lucian candidates regarding the Defi Lyceens competition.

In preparation of this event, Kristian got the opportunity to sharpen his performance and vocal skills with the respected help of the eminent Linda Chocolate Berthier.

Kristian momentously appreciates the support and help of his mother Cheryll Ann Charles, the public, his friends, family members, organizers of the event, and his support team.

This major achievement was not just an opportunity to showcase St. Lucia’s young talent in a French territory but has opened doors of many opportunities.

A total of 11 participants took part in this edition of the Defi Lyceens competition, the represented islands included Puerto Rico, Haiti, St. Vincent, French Guyana, St. Martin, Suriname, St. Lucia, and four candidates from Guadeloupe.

Kristian shared this awarding accomplishment with the first-prize winner Ydriss Bonalair from Guadeloupe, and third-prize winner, Myah St Preux from Haiti.

