Saint Lucian journalist Miguel Fevrier apologises for his “carelessness”

MBC Television Senior Reporter Miguel Fevrier, who was recently incarcerated at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, released a statement Tuesday evening, apologising for his “carelessness” while expressing gratitude to those who stood by him.

Feverier was reportedly arrested for failing to comply with a court order regarding a criminal matter that occurred many years before he entered the media. He was released from prison days ago, according to reports.

Below is the full statement:

On Wednesday, 25 September 2019, I was taken into custody with respect to an outstanding matter which had its origins some years ago. I take full responsibility for the events which led to this unfortunate situation as it was my carelessness, most of all, which contributed to this.

For any embarrassment caused to my employer, MBC, its management and staff, I am deeply sorry. You have stood by me from the very beginning and more so over the past week. Your support never wavered and from the bottom of my heart I thank you.

To you the loyal viewers of MBC, please accept my apologies. Notwithstanding the grief I caused you, not once did you abandon me. Daily, I received word of your unflinching support and I promise to do better in the future.

To my media colleagues whom I will continue to support and defend vociferously, I thank you too for your many messages and words of encouragement. I know this must have been difficult for many of you but your concerns for my welfare will always be cherished.

To my friends, you will never know the full extent of my appreciation for how you reached out and rallied behind me. I am sorry for the pain I caused you. Please know that my circumstances were made that much easier knowing that there were people like you out there who were so willing to forgive my error of judgment and help me go forward. I am eternally grateful.

To my family, and my father in particular I apologise for the anxiety I put you through. Still, you never abandoned me and my love and appreciation for you has deepened beyond words.

To my attorneys, who worked tirelessly to ensure a positive outcome of the unfortunate situation, thank you for your hard work and dedication. You went beyond the call of duty, night and day, and I truly appreciate all that you did.

To everyone both here and overseas, who in one way or another assisted, whether you donated to the cause, whether it was by way of enquiry or if you simply just said a prayer and thought of me, I will be forever indebted to you. It is you who have made it possible for me to be here and it is your example I will hereon in seek to emulate as I go forward and put the past behind me.

Thank you all and once more my most sincere apologies.

