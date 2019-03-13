Saint Lucian in Martinique shot and killed because of noise complaint?

Share This On:
(SNO) — Police in Martinique are investigating reports that a 22-year-old Saint Lucian man may have been shot by his 53-year-old male neighbour due to a dispute stemming from a noise complaint or a theft allegation, according to reports gleaned from France-Antilles Martinique and Martinique la 1ère.
The fatal shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 in in Pays Mélé, Lamentin.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Terry Alcindor.
He was originally from Babonneau in Saint Lucia but had been living in Martinique with his mother for about two years, according to reports.
According to media reports in Martinique, a heated argument allegedly developed after the 53-year-old man complained about noise.
The argument reportedly turned physical with Alcindor allegedly wounding the 53-year-old who then ran home to fetch his firearm.
The senior neighbour allegedly returned, chased Alcindor and shot him several times.
Alcindor died shortly after in hospital, according to media reports.
The shooter was arrested and charged. He appeared in court but the judge had ordered that he be further remanded in prison.
He was scheduled to appeal this decision through his lawyers on Tuesday, March 12.
Media reports in Martinique have also suggested that the shooting may have stemmed from an allegation surrounding the theft of auto parts.
Sources
St. Lucians taking their bad habits everywhere they go. If people have to resort to violence for noise complaints here, half the country would be dead. All because the police don't respond.
Two young St. Lucians are dead in foreign islands within a month. Both of the deceased have similar poses and had left the island to live with their parents, one in the USVI and now the other in Martinique. Both had been living in these islands for less than three years. What I deduce from those similarities, is that our unruly behavior which is tolerated here is definitely not tolerated abroad. We need to behave ourselves, particularly when in foreign countries. Let the both of them rest in peace and may their deaths be a lesson for the rest of us. Let us also keep in mind that not everyone likes us. They are painting a negative picture of him in Martinique before the trial.
RIP terry
They silenced him for good.
But was that worth going to prison for?
Self Control.
Dispute resolution.
We need Jesus
all yall doing when yall go up there . just to give trouble smdh thats why the french people hate yall so
03/13/2019
I Proclaim that the “King is coming”! I announce to the ends of the earth, that the “King is coming”. And that the days of Noah are here. “I am coming for those who have laid their burdens down” …. In the name of Jesus.
The Father says: Let the unrest rest, storms do not churn without energy being added. This new season is full of amazing surprises. I have taken care of everything before then, a delay is not a denial, just a delay. You are to take command over the air, sea and land. Be mindful over the ways you let the enemy to enter your life. You may lose to your flesh daily. What would not work for you in the past will work now. Trust in me for I cannot fail, I will not let you go without, just trust in me. I will be mocked for I prepared you. Take time to rejoice, ask, seek and knock the doors of heaven for what you want. You have the power; do you have the will? Allow me to rekindle your passion once again. The anti-Christ is stirring up people, but you have the power to usurp these actions. Many have thought they were smarter, more talented but in this season, I will raise up whom I choose.
The enemies give me more delight to use you. I will protect those that are mine, raise up the sails in your life for my winds are coming. I am bringing down the old structures and mindsets. People will judge you and tell you that you are not in my will but let me take care of the peanut section. Do you know what spirit you are of? Many are side lined critics, but many are called but few are chosen. If one wants to play church, does he also want to be a bride. You are forgiven with a fresh slate. You are beginning with nothing left over and all right off. Never will I leave you from where you were found. Let the wind of my weight navigate through you this hour. Be of a kingdom mind, when you allow my joy to be stolen you release my joy to be taken by other forces. Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, knock and the doors shall be opened to you. What do you lack at this hour, do you look back at the land behind you? Forsake creating a fake storyline but be patient for I am looking to blessing you in all things. Shake your hands for what needs to be shaken shall be. When you ask for little, I will release much in my glory.
Let the fear fall to the ground. You are not going out with childish weapons. Find me crossing off your regrets this moment, did I remind you lately that how far you go is limit-less? Change the way you think about trials, stay connected because you are my everything and I have decided to give you everything. Hear me. I know what has come against you and I will vindicate. Be at peace as you are right where you are supposed to be. You are going to make it, take the pressure off your shoulders. If I wanted a slave, I would have made you one. Your life will be no where near you think it would be, I have changed the life that you submitted to me. All that threatens will be out of sight and out of mind. Everything that makes you weak and causes pain will be broken.
* These are the words of – Yahushua.
* Repent; be baptized and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit, those of you who have not done so, for when the books are closed, no one will be able to enter in. God is sending warnings after warnings. We are in the End Times and he does not want ANY ONE to Perish. Time is running out, get saved now while you have time. He is the only way to salvation. Amend your ways and you will be allowed to remain in the land. Let those who have ears to hear and those who have eyes to see. Repent now! Remain strong, bold and courageous.