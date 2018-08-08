Saint Lucian hopes in Coke Tennis Doubles on Tuesday

(SNO) – The Coca Cola ITF Junior 18 & Under Tennis Tournament went into the Round of 16 at the Saint Lucia National Tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros Islet today, Tuesday 8 August 2018.

Results from Tuesday’s boys draw saw Saint Lucia’s Troy Joseph losing to No. 2 seed Christopher Heck (Canada) 6-0 6-0; Andy Hernandez (USA) def Joey Angeloni 6-0 6-1; in the girls draw Nadjema Morille lost to Zeba Jamal (USA) 6-0 6-0.

Doubles matches also commenced on Tuesday. Joey Angeloni and Jordan Hunte lost to Aiden Bousquet and Andy Hernandez(USA) 3-6 1-6; Alex Bitter (USA) and Zachary DuBoulay were beaten by John Chin (Jamaica) & Christopher Heck (Canada) 1-6 0-6; Danyel Angus (Trinidad and Tobago) and Maxx William were bested by Aryan Gupta & David Polo (Italy) 0-6 4-6. Adriel Bousquet teamed with Cordell Williams (Antigua and Barbuda) to lose to Donte Armbrister (the Bahamas) and Romani Mayers (Barbados) 4-6 6-7 in the boys draw.

Amongst the girls, Carolann Delaunay (France) & Meggan William defeated the Martinique pairing of Dieuvela Gaspard and Anais Rollin 6-2 5-7 10-8; Adele Lecaroz (Puerto Rico) & Ella Walker (USA) def Aviona Edmund & Nadjema Morille 6-0 6-0.

Action continues at the Saint Lucia National Tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros Islet, and the public is encouraged to come out and support the future stars of tennis.