Saint Lucia gunmen ‘chambered’ for Independence

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Shooting Association is ‘chambering’ for its 2019 Independence tournament, to be held Sunday, February 24 from 10 a.m. at the Bordelais Shooting Range, Dennery.

Licensed firearm holders, agencies, companies, clubs, civilians, associations, federations, security, law enforcement, and police shooters have been invited to participate in its Independence National Target Tournament 2019.

The tournament is open to all sports enthusiasts and is based on the following disciplines: IPSC, IDPA, and Target. Participants can register in each discipline, or all, for the grand prize.

In seven stages, competing shooters will be expected to expend 150 rounds of ammunition. Teams will include four members, but there will be individual competition as well.

Pre-registration closes on Sunday, February 24 at 8:45 a.m. Late registration on the morning of the tournament is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Late registration is EC$10 additional.

Competitors are required to indicate their category (open, standard and production, lady, senior, security, and law enforcement/police) upon registration and verify the information upon payment of fees.

Match rules will be the fundamentals of gun safety rules. Ammunition will be on sale on the range, and all ammunition must be approved by the range master.