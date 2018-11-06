Saint Lucian furniture manufacturers to visit Dominica

Share This On:

(SNO) — Four Saint Lucian manufacturers and one mattress manufacturer will visit Dominica as the island continues to stabilize in the wake of Hurricane Maria last year.

The trip by the manufacturers was organised by Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) in its mandate to to increase exports of goods and services to external markets with a specific focus on trade in the region.

The Dominican trip will take place from November 7 to November 9 and is headed by Angela Alphonse, client manager at TEPA.

The manufacturers are Furniture City, Lubeco 1991 LTD, Poyotte Joinery Inc., Pro Homes Finishing, and Celestial Furniture Design and Concepts.

The visit is organized in collaboration with the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) which expressed interest in working together TEPA during a mission to Dominica earlier this year.

“Through this visit, TEPA, along with the manufacturers/exporters will discuss areas for collaboration with furniture providers in Dominica and determine whether opportunities exist to supply products which are not available or not already produced in Dominica,” the organization said in the statement.

While in Dominica the group will have an opportunity to meet with potential buyers of furniture on the island, network with members of the DMA, officials from the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) and the OECS Competitive Business Unit.

The visit is being done with support from the Saint Lucia Manufacturers Association as well as the OECS Competitive Business Unit in Dominica.