Saint Lucian footballer stars in women’s tackle football

(SNO) — Former national footballer Petra “Cindy” Edward is playing a different type of football these days.

Born and raised in Saint Lucia, where she played “soccer” for the women’s national team in the early 2000’s, Edward was eventually given an opportunity to play for Lassen Community College on scholarship, from 2002 to 2004.

She graduated with an associates in associated arts, and moved on to Grand Canyon University (GCU). There, she played for another two years, and graduated with a bachelors of science degree in corporate fitness and wellness exercise.

At GCU, Edward played mainly as an outside midfielder and forward, more often than not coming off the bench as a super-sub.

Of late, however, the former national player has shifted to women’s tackle football. By day, she is a loan specialist at JP Chase Morgan Bank. But after work, in between taking care of her family, which includes three children, she has been playing in the Women’s Football Alliance with the Phoenix Phantomz. Known as “the Predator,” she explains that she got into tackle football because she wanted to stay active, but with a difference:

“I wanted to continue playing sports and thought it would be a great way to start new while still having fun,” she said. “I have been part of the Phantomz for seven strong years now, from since 2012. New sports come with new challenges, and I was up for the fight. Training is the same, hardcore training and mental preparation. You hit or you getting hit. As a dedicated player, I was able to gain the respect of my fellow teammates and I have been named captain for five straight years now. I was also able to be part of the all-star team each year.”

A defensive specialist, Edward plays mainly as a defensive back and linebacker. But she has also lined up at cornerback and defensive end, and has even filled in as a kicker and punter. The latter two should come pretty naturally, given her background in the “other” football.

Edward is soon to be featured on a series of trading cards, profiling some of the leading women’s tackle football players in the United States.