Saint Lucian female referee Chantel John officiated at international event

By Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union
April 24, 2019

Chantel John

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union’s international female referee, Ms. Chantel John, left Saint Lucia on April 16 to officiate in the third edition of the Tropical 7s or Tropical Rugby International Youth Sevens from April 19-20, 2019 at the Omni Orlando Championsgate Resort, Orlando, Florida.

This tournament was open to under-14 boys, under-16 girls and boys, under-18 boys and girls open and elite, and under-23 women’s open and elite and under-23 men’s. A total of 110 teams took part.

On Friday, April 19, Ms. John was assistant referee for six of the under-18 division games and refereed for one of the under-16 boys games.

On Saturday, April 20, Ms. John refereed for six of the under-16 girls games and assisted in one of the under-18 finals.

Ms. John had officiated in several international tournaments during 2018, including the Rugby Americas North 7s Tournament in September 2018 and the Barbados World Rugby 7s in December 2018.

Chantel John * Yo Magazine photo

She is expected to do the same in 2019.

Ms. John not only referees games locally, but is also an assistant coach for the national female team, her technical knowledge a great benefit for all involved.

As Ms. John’s continues to get international recognition in the rugby world, the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union wishes her well and encourages her to continue to pursue her goals.

One comment

  1. no risk no reward
    April 24, 2019 at 11:25 AM

    kudos to you chantal.hope you do accomplish all your goals.really happy for you and proud of you.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

