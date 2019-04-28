Saint Lucian Eroline Lamontagne captures Hotelier of the Year award!

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — As the world celebrated Earth Day, Caribbean Journal awarded Eroline Lamontagne of the Fond Doux Plantation & Resort as the Green Hotelier of the Year.

Every day is Earth Day at the Fond Doux Plantation & Resort. As a strong supporter of the Paris agreement, the plantation resort is doing all in its power to help reduce its carbon footprint.

The Green Globe-certified locally-owned, managed and staffed plantation resort continues to lead by example with their sustainability efforts and have made outstanding contributions to the solution of reducing single use plastics.

Plastic bags for bagging at the gift shop has been replaced with paper bags and the portioned controlled in-room hair and body products are replaced with dispensers.

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort has also discontinued the use of plastic cups, straws, plates and plastic cutlery and has replaced with biodegradable products.

TheManaging Editor of the Caribbean Journal, Guy Britton, said: “Going green is not just about the environment, it’s about the people and culture. In the travel industry, that means recognizing the role of a hotel in its community, about understanding the power of tourism to educate travelers and locals and to inspire.”

Mr. Britton went on to say that: ”For years, Saint Lucia’s Eroline Lamontagne has been living that philosophy with the Fond Doux Plantation and Resort in Soufriere, a hotel totally immersed in its local environment and culture, set on a centuries-old working plantation, home to an organic spa and a fresh cacao. Lamontagne has turned this boutique hotel into a beacon for sustainable tourism in the Caribbean.”

Executive Director Eroline Lamontagne said: “Thank you to Caribbean Journal for recognizing our commitment to sustainability and our vanguard work here as we strive to abolish single-use plastics and to ensure the appreciation of our Caribbean history and culture.

Eroline Lamontagne, went on to further state that “We are always honored to receive these awards as these are all testaments of the hard work and commitment of my husband Lyton Lamontagne and the Fond Doux team who continue to maintain and strengthen the resorts sustainability standards.”

As part of Eroline’s corporate social responsibility she continues to lend her support to the local community, by promoting the local culture within the resort with two weekly-themed evenings featuring traditional local entertainers.

All of the resorts marketed packages seek to immerse guests in the local culture and history of the island. In addition to the other sustainable practices Fond Doux Plantation & Resort promotes the “plantation to plate cuisine” where the harvested produce from their organic gardens are infused in the restaurant menus.

