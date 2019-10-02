Don't Miss
Saint Lucian delegation participates in Taiwan festivals

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
October 2, 2019

(GIS) — A Saint Lucian contingent will be visiting the Republic of China (Taiwan) to participate in the Taichung Jazz Festival and the Taichung Instruments Festival.

Supported by the Office of Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to Taiwan, 14 persons—Ronald “Boo” Hinkson, five members of the band, and technical personnel—will be attending the celebrations.

The festival will also feature a parade consisting of Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan, depicting Saint Lucia’s national costumes.

Chairman of the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), Daniel Belizaire, said the initiative is in keeping with the vision of the CDF to bolster cooperation, networking and education through a partnership with the Taiwanese government in an effort to grow and develop the arts in Saint Lucia.

Counsellor Bill Huang, chargé d’Affaires of the Taiwanese Embassy, praised the minister with responsibility for Culture and Creative Industries, Senator Fortuna Belrose, for the success of the initiative.

Minister Belrose, in turn, congratulated the Saint Lucian team and expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government for its continued support.

The first contingent will leave Saint Lucia on Oct. 2. The Taichung festivals will be held in Taipei, Taiwan from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15.

