Saint Lucian cricketer Keddy Lesporis launches merch line

(PRESS RELEASE) — Keddy Lesporis hails from the fishing village of Laborie. As a cricketer he has served nationally, also playing for the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Sagicor High Performing Center. He adds social entrepreneur to his list of accolades.

“The game of cricket is a perfect metaphor for life. It’s about relationships and teamwork. It’s about being alert, grasping opportunities and knocking badly bowled balls across boundaries. It is about fighting to stand in the face of the unexpected yorker,” Lesporis said.

“One of the most important lessons that I’ve taken from cricket is the need to remain ‘KL at the Crease’. I’ve adopted this approach even beyond the cricket crease and it has served me well. In easy or difficult situations the aim is always to keep my cool; to remain ‘Kl at the Crease’. My merch line serves to encourage those who follow and support me to do the same. For me, it’s more than just merch. It’s a movement.”

And more than a merch line it is. Lesporis’s merch line has a bit of a social quip to it. He said: “At some point I’d love to be able to do more, but for now I will dedicate 0.25 cents USD from every sale towards a fund that I will use to help young men and women from Saint Lucia access the tools, books and training that will help them develop the skills and mind frame to remain ‘Kl at the Crease’ of life.

You can order items from Keddy’s merch line on Amazon.com or you can send a message to his Facebook or Instagram pages at bit.ly/keddylesporisfb or www.instagram.com/klatthecrease to find out how you can make your order and receive it on the ground. Lesporis says that a website is soon to come.

