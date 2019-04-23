Saint Lucian company awarded contract to help reconstruct hurricane-ravaged BVI school

(SNO) — The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has awarded four contracts totalling US$3.7 million for repairs to the L-shaped building at the hurricane-ravaged Elmore Stoutt High School campus in Road Town, Tortola.

A Saint Lucian company — Construction Industrial and Equipment — has been awarded one of those contracts, according to BVI media reports.

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie signed the contracts at an opening ceremony on the grounds of the high school on Thursday, April 18, media reports have stated.

Director of Projects in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Drexel Glasgow, said the first floor will be reconstructed by Quality Construction Ltd for US$941, 900.19; Metro Construction, the second floor for US$916, 567.64; Autland Heavy Equipment Ltd, the third floor for US$1,092,472.68 and the ground floor has been assigned to Saint Lucian company Construction Industrial and Equipment, with a local partner, Greg Hodge, for US$824 459.62.

Reports are that the four contractors will be working simultaneously on their respective floors until the building is restored.

“The construction is projected to reach substantial completion by July 31, 2019,” Glasgow is quoted as saying by BVI News.

