Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Saint Lucian company awarded contract to help reconstruct hurricane-ravaged BVI school

By SNO Staff
April 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

The L-shaped building at the Elmore Stoutt High School campus in Road Town. * BVI News photo

(SNO) — The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has awarded four contracts totalling US$3.7 million for repairs to the L-shaped building at the hurricane-ravaged Elmore Stoutt High School campus in Road Town, Tortola.

A Saint Lucian company — Construction Industrial and Equipment — has been awarded one of those contracts, according to BVI media reports.

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie signed the contracts at an opening ceremony on the grounds of the high school on Thursday, April 18, media reports have stated.

Education Minister Dr Natalio Wheatley (left) and Premier Andrew Fahie. * BVI News

Director of Projects in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Drexel Glasgow, said the first floor will be reconstructed by Quality Construction Ltd for US$941, 900.19; Metro Construction, the second floor for US$916, 567.64; Autland Heavy Equipment Ltd, the third floor for US$1,092,472.68 and the ground floor has been assigned to Saint Lucian company Construction Industrial and Equipment, with a local partner, Greg Hodge, for US$824 459.62.

Reports are that the four contractors will be working simultaneously on their respective floors until the building is restored.

“The construction is projected to reach substantial completion by July 31, 2019,” Glasgow is quoted as saying by BVI News.

The high school following the hurricane. * Photo source: Frankly Frankiee

 

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

2 comments

  1. Martin Sampson
    April 23, 2019 at 6:28 PM

    Who are the directors of this company? Does it belong to Guy Joseph and his family?
    Can someone tell St Lucia about this company.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    April 23, 2019 at 6:14 PM

    Payback for housing the prisoners?

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.