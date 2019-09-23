Saint Lucian chef making waves in Canada

Share This On:

(GIS) — A Saint Lucian chef is making waves in the culinary arts in Canada.

Victoria Alexander, originally from Castries, has been resident in Canada for over 30 years. She turned her love for cooking into a budding business, which led to the creation of Ti Kay La Foods. Her product line features naturally-flavored sauces and spice rubs.

“I started experimenting in my kitchen making sauces because I was not satisfied with the quality of sauces on the market. I started experimenting with plantains, sweet potatoes, pineapples, papayas, and avocados. I knew I was onto something when people started liking what I did,” Alexander said.

Her unique recipes led her to participate in cooking competitions. In 2016 and 2017 she was the winner of the Pan-American Food and Music Festival. This past August (2019), she also won a cooking competition in Niagara, Ontario.

“In August I went to Niagara on the Lake where there was a competition with five other chefs and myself. I won the best tasting dish overall. It wasn’t judged by a panel of judges but by the public,” she said.

The award-winning chef encourages anyone who has an idea to make it a reality.

“I realize that a lot of young people have great ideas but are fearful. I also had that fear in me once, and I said to myself that life is a gamble, and we’ll see who wins,” she added.

Ti Kay La Foods has been operating for six years and offers a catering service alongside its other products, some of which have an authentic Saint Lucian flavor.

