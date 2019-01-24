Saint Lucian charged with murder in Dominica granted bail

(SNO) — The High Court in Dominica has granted bail in the sum of $300,00 to Saint Lucian Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge who is facing a charge of murder.

Greenidge from Ravine Poisson in Saint Lucia has been in custody since he was charged with the murder of Dominican, Chris Blanc.

Police reports indicate that Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time in St. Joseph, a village on the west coast of Dominica.

On January 5, 2017, Blanc’s lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered down a precipice in the heights of the village.

Initially, two Dominicans and two Saint Lucians, Greenidge and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye, were charged with his murder.

The charge against one Dominican was subsequently dropped. The fate of Dariah remains unknown.

As part of his bail conditions, Greenidge was told to report every day to the Roseau Police station and must reside at Bath Estate, a community near Roseau.

He was also ordered to surrender all travel documents and not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

He is also forbidden from traveling.