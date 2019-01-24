Saint Lucian champion sprinter off to University of Texas

(SNO) — Saint Lucia’s champion Julien Alfred has received a full scholarship from the University of Texas in Austin and began her academic career last weekend.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, in a Facebook post, wished Alfred all the best in her future endeavours.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia I wish her much continued success and want to remind her that the entire nation is rallying behind her,” Chastanet wrote.

She created history when she captured for Saint Lucia its first-ever Youth Olympic Games medal in Buenos Aires on October 15, 2018.

However, her victory was bittersweet as her aunt died days before her win.

The former Leon Hess Comprehensive and St. Catherine High School (Jamaica) student, a multiple national record holder, and the Commonwealth Youth Games women’s 100m champion, ran 11.23 seconds in the girls’ 100m finals at the Parque Polideportivo Roca.

She is the reigning Junior and Senior Sportswoman for 2017.

Julien attended the Ciceron Infant and Primary School, Leon Hess Comprehensive High School.

She holds multiple national records and is the Commonwealth Youth Games 2017 100 meters champion. That competition was held in the Bahamas.