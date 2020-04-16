Don't Miss

Saint Lucian brand ambassadors reassure citizens things will get ‘Better’ (+video)

By Stratosphere Muzic
April 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

From left (top row: Teddyson John, Freezy, Motto, Ricky T, and Arthur Allain.

(PRESS RELEASE) — Under the Government of Saint Lucia’s Brand Ambassador Programme, Music Ambassadors Ricky T, Arthur Allain, Freezy, Motto and Teddyson John, alongside Stratosphere Muzic have created a masterpiece of an ode to Saint Lucians, front-liners, and all impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Better” is a reassuring anthem to citizens that post this COVID-19 fight, we will rebuild our country through new waves of innovation, unity and a great deal of hope.

“Better” acknowledges the bravery and hard work of all essential workers. “Better” is a reminder that this current space that we are in, will not last forever and emboldens us to find that silver lining.


The collective talent of Saint Lucian artists, producers and engineers creatively made “Better “a reality, with one mission — to provide hope for our people.

The song was written by award-winning songwriter and producer, Courtney “Curty” Louis, and singer/songwriter, Saveion Monchery, alongside music producer, Gregory Emmanuel of Gee Productions, and Small Island Records, an arm of Stratosphere Muzic; Grammy award-winning producer “Commissioner” Gordon Williams (Saint Lucian goodwill ambassador known for his work on “Welcome to Jamrock”, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and the soundtrack for the movie “Men In Black”; and Barbadian super producer Andrew Denny who mixed and mastered the project.

The lyrics of “Better” craftily reaffirms safety protocols and further features a powerful call to action, encouraging Saint Lucians to be prepared to ‘get up and go’ once the fight with COVID-19 is behind us.

“Better” implants seeds of faith in our hearts that greater days lie ahead for our nation and inspires optimism even beyond our borders.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Entertainment

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.