Saint Lucian brand ambassadors reassure citizens things will get ‘Better’ (+video)

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — Under the Government of Saint Lucia’s Brand Ambassador Programme, Music Ambassadors Ricky T, Arthur Allain, Freezy, Motto and Teddyson John, alongside Stratosphere Muzic have created a masterpiece of an ode to Saint Lucians, front-liners, and all impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“Better” is a reassuring anthem to citizens that post this COVID-19 fight, we will rebuild our country through new waves of innovation, unity and a great deal of hope.
“Better” acknowledges the bravery and hard work of all essential workers. “Better” is a reminder that this current space that we are in, will not last forever and emboldens us to find that silver lining.
The collective talent of Saint Lucian artists, producers and engineers creatively made “Better “a reality, with one mission — to provide hope for our people.
The song was written by award-winning songwriter and producer, Courtney “Curty” Louis, and singer/songwriter, Saveion Monchery, alongside music producer, Gregory Emmanuel of Gee Productions, and Small Island Records, an arm of Stratosphere Muzic; Grammy award-winning producer “Commissioner” Gordon Williams (Saint Lucian goodwill ambassador known for his work on “Welcome to Jamrock”, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and the soundtrack for the movie “Men In Black”; and Barbadian super producer Andrew Denny who mixed and mastered the project.
The lyrics of “Better” craftily reaffirms safety protocols and further features a powerful call to action, encouraging Saint Lucians to be prepared to ‘get up and go’ once the fight with COVID-19 is behind us.
“Better” implants seeds of faith in our hearts that greater days lie ahead for our nation and inspires optimism even beyond our borders.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Entertainment
- Soufriere MP expresses condolences to St. Lucian COVID-19 victim
- Pierre remembers Saint Lucia’s elderly during COVID-19 battle
- St. Lucia bosses advised not to send employees on vacation leave during shutdown
- Outpatient clinics at OKEUH, Wellness Centre to reopen April 20 and 21
- Fundraising appeal set up online for Saint Lucian who died from COVID-19
- BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian who stabbed sisters multiple times in Dominica caught!
- BREAKING NEWS: Another Saint Lucian overseas dies from COVID-19
- Teen suspected of drowning in Boguis river (+video)
- Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Marchand collision