Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucian basketballer goes pro

By Terry Finisterre
October 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Saint Lucian basketballer John Paul (centre) goes pro

One of Saint Lucia’s most talented basketballers is pursuing his professional dreams with a move to France.

John Paul, who is originally from Bexon, recently signed with U.S. Laval in the French Division 2, where he will compete in his second season as a pro.


Laval actually started the 2019-2020 season with three straight wins to lead Pool C, before adding the burly Saint Lucian big man.

Paul, who is 6’10” and weighs in at 260 lbs (2.10m, 118kg), played his collegiate basketball at Brandon University in Canada. Now aged 27, he competed most recently at Aquimisa Carbajosa in the Spanish EBA league (Division 4).


In 24 games in Spain, Paul recorded 7.0 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game last season. He last played for the Saint Lucian senior national yeam in 2018.

During the offseason, Laval added three players: El Yazid Guirrou, Navid Niktash, and Terry Hopewell. Even so, due to injury, Laval coach Sébastien Cartier was able to field just six players in one of his team’s first three contests.

“He will be able to relieve Terry Hopewell at the pivot position,” said Cartier, who went on to note that — despite his age — Paul still has a lot of room to grow in the game of basketball, having started playing seriously at the age of 17.

“He runs really well for a person of this size. He lacks a bit of technique but still has room for improvement. I think he can really help us in rebounding. It will take time, but already, he is listening,” concluded Cartier.

Paul is committed to the Mayenne club until the end of the season.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.