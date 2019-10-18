Saint Lucian basketballer goes pro

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

One of Saint Lucia’s most talented basketballers is pursuing his professional dreams with a move to France.

John Paul, who is originally from Bexon, recently signed with U.S. Laval in the French Division 2, where he will compete in his second season as a pro.



Laval actually started the 2019-2020 season with three straight wins to lead Pool C, before adding the burly Saint Lucian big man.

Paul, who is 6’10” and weighs in at 260 lbs (2.10m, 118kg), played his collegiate basketball at Brandon University in Canada. Now aged 27, he competed most recently at Aquimisa Carbajosa in the Spanish EBA league (Division 4).



In 24 games in Spain, Paul recorded 7.0 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game last season. He last played for the Saint Lucian senior national yeam in 2018.

During the offseason, Laval added three players: El Yazid Guirrou, Navid Niktash, and Terry Hopewell. Even so, due to injury, Laval coach Sébastien Cartier was able to field just six players in one of his team’s first three contests.

“He will be able to relieve Terry Hopewell at the pivot position,” said Cartier, who went on to note that — despite his age — Paul still has a lot of room to grow in the game of basketball, having started playing seriously at the age of 17.

“He runs really well for a person of this size. He lacks a bit of technique but still has room for improvement. I think he can really help us in rebounding. It will take time, but already, he is listening,” concluded Cartier.

Paul is committed to the Mayenne club until the end of the season.

( 0 ) ( 0 )