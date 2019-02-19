Saint Lucian basketball leaders nominated for Caribbean positions

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — Two executive members of the Saint Lucia Basketball Federation (SLBF) were among the shortlisted nominees at the recent Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) election of officers for the 2019 to 2023 quadrennial.

The FIBA Americas Zone became the first FIBA zone to implement the restructured election process mandated by the FIBA’s New Governance System.

The Dominican Republic National Federation hosted the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Elective Assembly earlier this month, and 22 of the 23 member national federations were in attendance, namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and the Virgin Islands.

SLBF President Leslie Collymore was one of three shortlisted nominees for the position of vice president responsibility for finance and marketing. General Secretary Velica Augustin was nominated for treasurer and executive member at large.

Eventually, the CBC members elected Glyne Clarke of Barbados, president; Daryll Matthew of Antigua and Barbuda, vice-president of marketing and finance; Fredrick Browne of Bahamas, technical vice-president; Marland Nattie of Jamaica, vice-president for programs and development; Kebra Nanton of Antigua and Barbuda, treasurer; Sabrina Mitchell of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, secretary; and Members at Large Guy Malone of the British Virgin Islands and Victor O’Garro of the Cayman Islands.